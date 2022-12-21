Here are the cities that have declared snow emergencies

As snow emergencies are declared, TMJ4 News will update this article with the latest.

With a significant winter storm on the way for the end of this week, some cities in Southeastern Wisconsin are getting ahead of the game and issuing snow emergencies.

Cities across the area could see 3 to 8 inches of snow over the next few days, paired with 30-40mph wind and wind chill temperatures in the -30s and 40s. Blizzard conditions are possible.

A WINTER STORM WARNING will go into effect from 9 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday for the following counties: Kenosha, Racine, Washington, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Walworth, Waukesha, Dodge, Fond Du Lac, and Jefferson.

Snow emergencies have been declared in these areas:

Milwaukee County

A snow emergency has been declared for Milwaukee County for Friday, County Executive David Crowley announced Wednesday. A decision on whether to extend the declaration to Thursday will be made after county leaders assess conditions at 5 a.m. Thursday morning. All non-essential departments will be closed due to the snow emergency. This includes the Milwaukee County Courthouse, Vel Phillips Detention Center, and Marcia P. Coggs Building, with the exception of the Behavioral Health Mobile Crisis Teams.

City of Kenosha

The city issued a snow emergency beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday. Parking is prohibited on all city streets during that time.

Village of Pleasant Prairie

The snow emergency has been declared to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday until noon on Sunday. No parking is allowed on village streets during that time.

City of Racine

The snow emergency will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday. Under the emergency, no parking is permitted on either side of the city's arterial and collector streets. Alternate side parking is in effect from 2 a.m. through 6 a.m. Therefore, vehicles must part on the even-numbered address side of the street between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., of an even-numbered calendar day; and on the odd-numbered side of the street between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. of an odd-numbered day.

Village of Waterford

Under the snow emergency, no vehicles can be parked between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 p.m. on any street or alley in the village.

City of Fort Atkinson

The snow emergency will take effect Thursday at 12 p.m. until Friday at 8 a.m. All vehicles must be removed from public streets and alleys. You can park in municipal lots apart from the lot directly behind the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building. See parking lot signs for specific rules. The Fort Atkinson Airport runway will be closed starting 12 a.m. Thursday until 2 p.m. Tuesday.



