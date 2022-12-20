Here's what you should know as Milwaukee DPW prepares for a possible blizzard this week

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) is preparing for a possible blizzard this week.

A major winter storm will likely arrive on Thursday with the most impact hitting Friday, and then temperatures are expected to dip afterward. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Southeast Wisconsin beginning Thursday at 6 a.m. and ending Saturday at 6 a.m.

DPW says its staff will pre-treat main and residential streets later this week before the winter storm hits. Pre-treatments could include pre-salting, brining, or a combination. They are consulting with several major local and national forecasters and weather reporting agencies before they determine the right technique to deploy.

According to DPW, "pre-treatments are applied to bare pavement in advance of snow to prevent the snow from bonding to the pavement. Pre-treatment doesn’t eliminate the necessity for salting and/or plowing and patience is necessary and appreciated."

Parking

Depending on the timing and severity of the storm, impacts on parking regulations may be expected. Developing conditions will determine if a formal announcement will be made.

Winter parking regulations began Dec. 1` with no parking from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. on through highways and bus routes. Posted signs take precedence, including streets posted "No Parking Dec. 1 - Mar 1."

You can sign up for E-Notify and text message notifications at Milwaukee.gov/parking.

Garbage and recycling

Again, depending on the timing and severity, you could see some delays in garbage and recycling collections.

Residents should still set their carts as scheduled and leave them at the collection point until emptied.

Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 are observed as holidays so there will be no collections.

You can check your scheduled collection days on the city's website.

Here are ways the DPW says you can help during a snow operation:

All streets will be cleared but snow and ice operations take time - be patient and understanding.

Drive carefully and plan your route to stay on the main transportation routes as much as possible.

Park legally and follow alternate-side parking rules. Park farther away from driveways, alleys, and intersections so DPW equipment can get through.

Do not shovel, blow or plow snow back into the streets.

Shovel your sidewalk within 24 hours after the snow stopped falling. Help your elderly or disabled neighbors.

Clear hydrants of snow and ice

Clear snow and ice around and on top of garbage and recycling carts.

Adjust your driving by slowing down and providing more space for braking.

Give DPW trucks space and stay back from the trucks salting or brining streets. This way you can be sure the product hits the streets and not your car!

