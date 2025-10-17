Bob Uecker's castmates on Mr. Belvedere cheering on the Brewers in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Legendary Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker was well known for being the voice of the the Crew. However, he also has some Hollywood connections acting in the movie, "Major League," and playing the role of George Owens for six seasons on the show Mr. Belvedere.

Despite living in Los Angeles, Bob Uecker's castmates on the show, Mr. Belvedere, are rooting for the Brewers and hope the team can win in his honor.

"For the brewers to win it would be a win for Bob. I think we're all looking at these playoffs through his eyes and wanting the win because we know he would have wanted the win," Tracy Wells, who played the Uecker's daughter on the show.

She has kept in touch with Uecker since the end of the show and frequently talked on the phone with him.

"Going to visit him. Going to baseball games. Talking to him and Judy on the phone. So he is a second father to me," Wells said.

Uecker was as much a part of the team as basically any player or manager. Ilene Graff, who played his wife on the show, sees him as the face and spirit of the team.

"He is as much woven into the fabric of that team as the players, as management, as staff. He is the face of the Brewers, and they've had some great players through the years. But I think most people think of Bob when they think of the Brewers," Graff said.

It has been a common phrase 'Do It For Ueck' this season, and now in the playoffs, that sentiment rings even truer.

