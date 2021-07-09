'We’re going to go all the way': Bucks fans enjoy sold-out watch party in Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks weren't even on the court, but they still managed to sell every seat inside Fiserv Forum for the Game Two watch party Thursday night.

Michele Rafferty scored tickets to the watch parties both Tuesday and Thursday.

"That's what Grandma does," Rafferty said. "We do things for the kids, we hook them up."

"Hopefully Giannis can get better on his injury, but I think Middleton is going to have to carry him," Rafferty's grandson, Dion Tyler Rafferty Jr., said.

The fans jumped to their feet and cheered as if they were at the game in Phoenix. The whole stadium was dancing, clapping and reaching for free swag.

To many fans, watching an away game inside Fiserv Forum is still a dream.

"My wife was fortunate enough to go online and get the tickets for us, and surprised me when I came home," said Chad Dorger, who brought his two sons.

Meanwhile, outside, the Deer District Plaza was electric as ever.

No one could match the energy of the Milwaukee Bucks Grand Dancers.

"It is so good to be back," Diane said. "And we’re going to finish it, we’re going to go all the way."

Arleta Slaughter, Latonya Perry and Vanessa Chandler were enjoying the energy in the plaza before going inside to watch the game.

"We got in right on time, right on time," Slaughter said. "I called my friends, and she called me, and we in here tonight."

Eight-year-old Zoey Lange and 6-year-old Ryder James said their mothers dyed their hair green just for the Bucks.

