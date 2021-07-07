Suns forward Saric out with torn ACL in right knee

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric has a torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night.
Saric’s right knee appeared to buckle when he landed on a jump stop while trying to score against Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez. Shortly afterward, he limped off the court and into the locker room. The team confirmed the severity of the injury on Wednesday.