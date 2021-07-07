Watch
Suns forward Saric out with torn ACL in right knee

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. defends during the first half in Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Dario Saric, Marcus Morris
Posted at 2:53 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 15:53:07-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric has a torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night.

Saric’s right knee appeared to buckle when he landed on a jump stop while trying to score against Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez. Shortly afterward, he limped off the court and into the locker room. The team confirmed the severity of the injury on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

