Several places are joining the fun by hosting watch parties for Bucks' Game 5

MILWAUKEE — With less than 24 hours away from Game 5 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns series, fans are hoping to see a big win from the Bucks.

It's no secret Bucks fans are loud and proud as they cheer on the team from the Deer District, but this isn't the only place you can join in on the excitement.

The fandemonium behind the Milwaukee Bucks is electrifying, especially outside Fiserv Forum.

For the first time this year, Zocalo food truck park in Walker's Point is hosting a watch party.

"The finals has changed the city into more of a party then I ever imagined," Zocalo bartender Patrick Murphy said.

Murphy said the food truck park will put up a big screen for people to watch the game, and attendees have the opportunity to bring their families and not worry about 20,000 fans rubbing elbows with one another.

Beyond watching just the game, local vendors have an opportunity to score in sales. People have the option of seven different food trucks.

FoxFire kitchen manager Hayden Drews said it's been a great year to be a Bucks fan, and now with a watch party happening, a chance for local vendors to showcase their craft.

"More people, more sales - that's the best way to put it," Drews said and laughed. "We are expecting it to be insane, very busy. We're ready for it, we've been prepping all day."

Beyond the food truck park and the Deer District, you can watch the Greek Freak in action at Tosa's Greek Fest on Saturday.

Or make your way to The Corners in Brookfield.

No matter where you watch the game, one thing is the same for fans.

"Bucks in six," Drews smiled. "Bucks in six."

Bucks fans can show up to Zocalo Food Truck Park from 6 - 8 p.m. for live music before tip off at 8 p.m.

