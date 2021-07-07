Fans cheer on the Bucks, from the Deer District to the suburbs

MILWAUKEE — For the first time ever, thousands of Milwaukee Bucks fans could come inside Fiserv Forum to enjoy an indoor watch party during Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns.

Thousands packed the house to watch their beloved Bucks on a jumbo-tron in Fiserv Forum.

TMJ4

And just a few steps outside at the traditional watch party, excited fans also watched on the big screen in the Deer District plaza.

TMJ4

Whether you were inside or outside, fans were ecstatic to see the Greek Freak back in action.

“Never had this feeling before in my life, born and raised in Milwaukee, so this is a really special moment for me,” said Mark Peterson Jr.

The Bucks said 20,000 fans were in the Deer District and 9,000 inside Fiserv Forum Tuesday night.

CHASING A CHAMPIONSHIP: MORE COVERAGE:



Meanwhile, dozens of families turned out to cheer on the Bucks at The Corners in Brookfield Tuesday night.

Crews set up a big screen for fans to come watch on the outdoor patio.

"We've been coming out here a lot," said 12-year-old Giavanna Balistreri.

Some parents said they couldn't wait for their kids to watch the Bucks—including Giannis—play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

"And we’re excited about Giannis being apart tonight!" said Micaiah Young to his son, MJ. "Giannis is MJ’s favorite, right?"

TMJ4

"I think when she sees us screaming, she wonders what’s going on, but sometimes she joins in on the fun," said Adrian Herrera, who came with his daughter, Azalia.

Donnie Hardiman was a Ball Boy in 1975, and he says there is something special about this team.

TMJ4

"It’s a miracle," Hardiman said. "We’ve been waiting for this, and waiting, and waiting. And then when they built Fiserv Forum and got Giannis, I said they're spending a lot of money, something great is happening, and Milwaukee needs this, we need this after the pandemic."

It may not be the Deer District, but Hardiman says the fans at the The Corners are just as loyal.

"We’re family out here, too," Hardiman said. "This is Lord Street and some fantastic Bucks fans out here, too."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip