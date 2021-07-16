Watch the Greek Freak in Game 5 at Tosa Greek Fest on Saturday

WAUWATOSA — Tosa Greek Fest kicks off Friday at St. Constantine & Helen Church from 4-10pm, and will also be open from noon-10 p.m on Saturday and Sunday. The festival has been around for 52 years.

Organizers say it feels good to welcome the community back and celebrate their Greek culture after having to cancel the festival last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The connection and everyone uniting and really just having a wonderful time being out again," said Tosa Greek Fest committee member Dianne Terry.

This year's Greek Fest will also have something it's never had before, a Bucks NBA Finals watch party. The festival will have TV's out for everyone to watch the game on Saturday night and you can bet they'll be cheering extra loud for the Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother Thanasis.

"Honestly it's just incredible to think that guy from our culture was drafter to where we are, where we're from here in Milwaukee. And he's brought so much culture here and so much attention to Greece," said festival dancer and Bucks Fan Dionisios Tsioutsiopoulos about Giannis.

Tsioutsiopoulos said the Antetokounmpos brothers have also put Milwaukee on the map overseas.

"I was just in Greece, and back in the day when I would go people would ask, 'Oh, where are you from?' I'd say Chicago because they didn't know Milwaukee, but now everyone in Greece knows Milwaukee," Tsioutsiopoulos said.

Besides a lot of pride for Greek culture and the Bucks, you can also expect to eat delicious food at Tosa Greek Fest. The festival will be serving up gyros, chickens, saganaki and various Greek desserts.

There will also be live music and dancing.

