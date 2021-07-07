Phoenix Greek restaurant owner discusses international love for Bucks superstar Giannis

PHOENIX - The Vassiliou family has been serving Greek food in Phoenix for as long as it's been since the Bucks won a championship title.

On Wednesday night, George Vassiliou from GreekTown Restaurant invited me into the kitchen where I learned how to make chicken souvlaki.

Over a hot grill, we discussed why Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is beloved by Greeks worldwide.

"I could list all the great athletes but Giannis is the most international star with the heart of a child, that is why we love you Giannis, " said restaurant owner, George Vassiliou.

Though George admits he is still rooting for his hometown team, George acknowledges Giannis' athletic ability and his loyalty.

"He didn't go to a super team, he didn't go to Golden State, he stayed with Milwaukee. God bless you, Giannis. Real sports athletes want to win and all he wants to do is win and play."

The Greek from Corinth would not let us leave without breaking a few plates to celebrate both teams finally making it to the NBA finals in nearly 50 years.

As we walked out the door, George had these parting words for Giannis heading back to Milwaukee for Game Three:

"Win or lose, if you play with heart, nobody loses."

