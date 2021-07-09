Milwaukee police anticipate Deer District crowd to increase for game 3 of NBA Finals

MILWAUKEE — Tens of thousands of fans are expected to head to the Deer District for Game two of the NBA Finals. With increased pedestrian traffic, Milwaukee police are closing down roadways near the arena, three hours before tip-off.

“Some of these closures just make it a lot safer for pedestrians when they are walking,” said Milwaukee Police Sergeant Cory Strey.

With game three being in Milwaukee, MPD anticipates Sunday’s crowd to be even larger.

CHASING A CHAMPIONSHIP: MORE COVERAGE:



“Sunday we are expecting a very large crowd, larger than the two away games. It’s a little bit more of an exciting atmosphere when the players are at home. Fiserv arena will likely be sold out and the plaza we expect that to be at capacity and a lot of people in the businesses in the area,” said Sgt. Strey.

As the crowd is expected to increase from Thursday to Sunday, police officials said if you are heading downtown to arrive early and plan ahead.

“Remember where you park your vehicles. If you're going to be drinking, make sure you plan a safe ride home, either a friend Uber, Lyft or a taxi. As always be aware of your surroundings for big events like the NBA finals, if you see something suspicious, report it,” said Sgt. Strey.

Sgt. Strey said even with the large crowds, they haven’t seen too many issues. There will be a significant law enforcement presence, making sure fans are safe.

“There is a good plan in place for everyone inside that's attending and the plaza and surrounding business,” said Sgt. Strey.

The following streets will be closed:



N. 6 th Street / W. Juneau Avenue – No eastbound traffic.

Street / W. Juneau Avenue – No eastbound traffic. N. 5 th Street / W. McKinley Avenue – Mid-block between Juneau and McKinley, no southbound traffic.

Street / W. McKinley Avenue – Mid-block between Juneau and McKinley, no southbound traffic. N. 4 th Street / W. McKinley Avenue – Mid-block between Juneau and McKinley, no southbound traffic.

Street / W. McKinley Avenue – Mid-block between Juneau and McKinley, no southbound traffic. N. 3 rd Street / W. Juneau Avenue – No westbound traffic after Moderne garage door.

Street / W. Juneau Avenue – No westbound traffic after Moderne garage door. N. 3 rd Street / W. Highland Avenue – No westbound traffic.

Street / W. Highland Avenue – No westbound traffic. N. 4 th Street / W. State Street – No northbound traffic at Turner Hall.

Street / W. State Street – No northbound traffic at Turner Hall.

No parking / tow-away zones:

N. Old World Third Street, from W. State Street to W. McKinley Avenue.

N. 6th Street, from W. State Street. to W. McKinley Avenue.

N. Vel R. Phillips Street, from W. State Street to W. Highland Avenue.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip