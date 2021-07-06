'I want to be a Bucks player': Young Milwaukee Bucks fans inspired by team's championship run

MILWAUKEE — The success of the Milwaukee Bucks is inspiring younger basketball players to achieve their dreams.

In Milwaukee, all eyes are on the Bucks, one of two teams left standing in the chase for a championship. The run is inspiring to young players like Christian Gray and his friends.

“It gave me a little inspiration to come up here and play ball, and it’s hot,” Gray said.

Gray said seeing the Bucks play this year has taught him about resiliency, both on the court and in life itself.

“It’s great because they haven’t made it to the finals in a long time,” Gray said.

During summer camp for 5 to 7-year-olds at Riverside High School, kids like Jayce and Dkari are honing their skills to someday play for their favorite team.

“I want to be a Bucks player,” Dkari said.

Camp instructor Demetrius Boyd said he remembers being young during the Bucks’ last run, and is happy people across the city aren’t taking this moment for granted.

“I was a youngster when they won their first one, not even privy to what basketball is, so what they’re doing now, it’s something. It’s awesome, " he said.

This week marks the beginning of a moment in history for fans hungry for another championship.

