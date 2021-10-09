Watch
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Milwaukee Brewers fans looking forward to Game 2 of NLDS

items.[0].videoTitle
Brewers fans left American Family Field happy Friday night after the Brewers took down the Braves 2-1 in Game 1 of the NLDS.
Posted at 10:17 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 23:17:01-04

MILWAUKEE — Brewers fans left American Family Field happy Friday night after the Brewers took down the Braves 2-1 in Game 1 of the NLDS in Milwaukee. Park officials say 40,802 fans were in attendance for the game.

Poster image - 2021-10-08T221009.612.jpg

Some fans were a bit nervous when the game was scoreless for the first 7 innings. Some hoped the next game moves a bit faster. “I’d like the next game to be a little more comfortable, like 5 nothing after 2,” said one fan.

MORE COVERAGE: CHASING A CHAMPIONSHIP

There are fans that feel this is the year the Brewers will go all the way to the World Series. “When the Bucks won I was like, wouldn’t it be great for us to win. We’re going all the way," said another fan.

Poster image - 2021-10-08T220954.812.jpg

The Brewers will be back at American Family Field on Saturday to take on the Braves in Game 2 of the NLDS at 4:07 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku