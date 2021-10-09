Milwaukee Brewers fans looking forward to Game 2 of NLDS

MILWAUKEE — Brewers fans left American Family Field happy Friday night after the Brewers took down the Braves 2-1 in Game 1 of the NLDS in Milwaukee. Park officials say 40,802 fans were in attendance for the game.

Some fans were a bit nervous when the game was scoreless for the first 7 innings. Some hoped the next game moves a bit faster. “I’d like the next game to be a little more comfortable, like 5 nothing after 2,” said one fan.

There are fans that feel this is the year the Brewers will go all the way to the World Series. “When the Bucks won I was like, wouldn’t it be great for us to win. We’re going all the way," said another fan.

The Brewers will be back at American Family Field on Saturday to take on the Braves in Game 2 of the NLDS at 4:07 p.m.

