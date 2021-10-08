Tellez HR, throw spark Brewers over Braves 2-1 in Game 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez spoiled Charlie Morton’s gem with a two-run homer in the seventh inning and threw out a runner at home plate, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Atlanta Braves 2-1 in the opener of their NL Division Series.
Corbin Burnes, Adrian Houser and Josh Hader combined on a four-hitter that gave Milwaukee the early lead in this best-of-five series.
MORE COVERAGE: CHASING A CHAMPIONSHIP
- Everything You Need To Know About The Brewers-Braves NLDS
- NLDS Full Schedule: Dates, Times For All Games
- New Foods Announced For Brewers Postseason Games
- MECCA Sports Bar and Grill, The Beer Garden To Host Brewers Watch Parties
- Here's How And When To Get Your Brewers NLCS Tickets
Game 2 is Saturday in Milwaukee.
Former Brewer Orlando Arcia grounded to second with runners on the corners to end the game. That came after Brewers catcher Omar Narváez blocked Hader’s 1-2 pitch in the dirt to keep Freddie Freeman at third base.