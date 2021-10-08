New foods announced for Brewers postseason games

MILWAUKEE — The food provider for the Milwaukee Brewers' American Family Field has announced the special foods they will be serving during the team's NLDS run.

The foods are:

Johnsonville Bratzilla: Johnsonville Brat on a Milwaukee Pretzel Roll with fried kraut and Secret Stadium Sauce. Found on Field, Loge, Terrace and Club Levels.

Delaware North

Johnsonville Corn Brat: Deep-fried Johnsonville Brat with house-made beer batter, served with yellow mustard. Found on Field, Loge, Terrace and Club Levels.

Delaware North

Full Count Cristo: Sargento Swiss Cheese and Ham on French toast with grape jelly. Served at both the Sargento Grilled Cheese Stand (Section 129) and Chef’s Table Club Level.

Delaware North











Salted Caramel & Toffee Milwaukee Pretzel: Milwaukee Pretzel topped with salted caramel and toffee. Found on Field, Loge and Terrace Levels.

Delaware North

S’More Milwaukee Pretzel: Milwaukee Pretzel topped with marshmallows and chocolate sauce. Found on Field, Loge and Terrace Levels.

Delaware North

The new foods will be sold during games 1 and 2 against the Atlanta Braves in Milwaukee.

American Family Field foodservice partner Delaware North came up with the new foods. The foods are available at general concessions and can be ordered with the MLB Ballpark app.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip