Watch
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Milwaukee Brewers' full NLDS schedule is announced

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
NLDS SCHEDULE.png
Posted at 5:04 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 18:04:19-04

MILWAUKEE — Major League Baseball has released the full schedule for NLDS as the Milwaukee Brewers get ready to face off against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Previously we had the dates for the Brewers' five games in October. Now we know the times for first pitch:

  • Game 1: October 8 at 3:37 PM (central time) at American Family Field
  • Game 2: October 9 at 4:07 PM at American Family Field
  • Game 3: October 11 at 12:07 PM at Truist Park in Atlanta
  • Game 4: October 12 at 4:07 PM at Truist Park
  • Game 5: October 14 at 4:07 PM at American Family Field

Click here to view MLB's full postseason schedule.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku