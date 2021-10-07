Milwaukee Brewers' full NLDS schedule is announced

MILWAUKEE — Major League Baseball has released the full schedule for NLDS as the Milwaukee Brewers get ready to face off against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Previously we had the dates for the Brewers' five games in October. Now we know the times for first pitch:

Game 1: October 8 at 3:37 PM (central time) at American Family Field

Game 2: October 9 at 4:07 PM at American Family Field

Game 3: October 11 at 12:07 PM at Truist Park in Atlanta

Game 4: October 12 at 4:07 PM at Truist Park

Game 5: October 14 at 4:07 PM at American Family Field

Click here to view MLB's full postseason schedule.

