MECCA Sports Bar and Grill, The Beer Garden to host Brewers playoff watch parties

MILWAUKEE — Excited for the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Atlanta Braves in the upcoming playoffs? Then consider heading to the watch parties at the MECCA Sports Bar and Grill or The Beer Garden in the Deer District, and join fellow baseball fans for a uniquely Milwaukee experience.

The MECCA features bars on two levels, as well their popular giant Bavarian pretzel. The Beer Garden is an outdoor dining experience, with food trucks on-site. Both venues have giant screens for watching the games, as well as specialty alcohol drinks for all playoff games.

The Brewers will take on the Braves on Oct. 8, 9 and 11, and 12 and 14, if necessary. Check out Mecca Sports Bar & Grill and The Beer Garden MKE for more information.

