Brewers fans disappointed to watch team with so much potential lose

MILWAUKEE — It was a tough and agonizing night for Brewers fans across the city. The Brewers lost to the Braves 5-4 and were knocked out of the playoffs.

"It hurts. It hurts man. I wish we would have gone farther," said Brewers fan Jesse Jirik.

Despite a few moments where the Brewers seemed like they would win, the team couldn't pull it off.

Fans at the American Family Field watch party said it was tough to see a team with so much potential lose.

“If, you know, they look back and they reflect. And maybe they should have ended the season a little differently. But if there would have been injuries, there would have been other things to talk about," Brewers fan, Thomas Daniels, said.

MORE COVERAGE: CHASING A CHAMPIONSHIP



Across the city at the Deer District, fans were hurt to see the Brewers give up three games in a row and lose the series.

"Yea, just bummed. It felt like this was a group that had it. The pitching was there, which is something that the Brewers aren’t used to, and the hitting was mostly there too, but Yelich and the other studs didn’t have it," Kevin Tonow said.

This is the fourth season in a row the Brewers have been knocked out of the playoffs. It also ends Wisconsin’s chances of winning the NBA, MLB, and NFL titles in the same season.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip