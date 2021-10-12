Watch
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Mississippi auditor demanding $828K check from Brett Favre

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Joe Robbins
CANTON, OH - AUGUST 06: Brett Favre, former NFL quarterback, speaks during his 2016 Class Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 6, 2016 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Brett Favre to speak about concussions on "Megyn Kelly TODAY"
Posted at 5:40 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 18:40:05-04

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi auditor is demanding repayment of $77 million in misspent welfare money in one of the poorest states in the nation.

This includes $828,000 the auditor is seeking from retired NFL player Brett Favre and an employee of his business, Favre Enterprises.

Initial allegations of misspending came to light in early 2020 when a former Mississippi Department of Human Services director and five other people were indicted.

Favre is not facing criminal charges. Auditor Shad White says the former Green Bay Packers quarterback was paid for speeches but didn't show up.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku