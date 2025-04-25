MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) will vote on an amendment Friday on whether to allow high school athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness, a year after rejecting a similar proposal.

Previous Coverage: Parents, athletes, and coaches react to WIAA not passing NIL deal

Previous Coverage: Parents and coaches share perspectives on N.I.L. for high school athletes after WIAA continues its prohibition

"I think it's a matter of if, not when," said Tim Gotzler.

Gotzler, head baseball coach at Menomonee Falls High School, believes the WIAA is trying to be proactive rather than reactive.

"I think at the WIAA level, they're trying to get some decisions made before they're forced to, maybe by Madison or DC following the path of other states," Gotzler said.

Mike Beiermeister Tim Gotzler

While Gotzler would prefer to keep financial interests separate from high school sports, he acknowledges the change seems inevitable. His primary concern is ensuring proper oversight.

"It might be a local car wash, or it might be a large brand, five star recruit from Gatorade, Nike, Under Armor, and that's great, but how do we protect the kid? Because it's still a kid. I mean, sometimes they look like men out there in uniforms, and they play that way, but they are just children," Gotzler said.

Coach, athlete, and parent await WIAA decision on name, image and likeness vote

Coach, athlete, and parent await WIAA decision on name, image and likeness vote

Aaron Womack III, a senior basketball standout from Whitefish Bay Dominican who is headed to Syracuse University, sees potential benefits for athletes with significant followings.

Previous Coverage: Aaron Womack III named Mr. Basketball finalist, shines as Milwaukee Dominican High School star

"They're bringing in the large crowds, and so they have a big name out there, built huge Instagram followers, huge TikTok followers. So it'll be cool to see them partner with brands," Womack III said.

Mike Beiermeister Aaron Womack

Aaron's father supports the potential change, noting the substantial time commitment required of student-athletes. His son would've most likely benefited from NIL opportunities.

"He has to practice two and a half, maybe three hours. And then, there's film. He'll spend and then tired come home, eat and then get on his homework. So he has to extra. So if he gets the benefit from, you know, having an NIL or any athlete, no matter what the sport, there's nothing wrong with that," said Womack Jr.

Mike Beiermeister Aaron Womack Jr.

Under the proposal, athletes would not be permitted to represent their schools or conference in endorsements, only themselves.

Gotzler hopes the WIAA prioritizes student welfare in its decision-making process.

"I think it's in the best interest of kids for the adults to step up and protect them in these environments," Gotzler said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip