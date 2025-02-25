Aaron Womack III named Mr. Basketball finalist, shines as Dominican High School star

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — Aaron Womack III is the next standout basketball star at Dominican High School. He's one of the six finalists for Mr. Basketball in the state of Wisconsin.
“It feels good to me,” Aaron beamed. “It shows all of the hard work that I put in. I’m up there with a lot of the great players in Wisconsin. It’s important to me.”
Womack has been a starter on varsity since his freshman year. As a senior, he averages 30 points a game.
Watch: Aaron Womack III named Mr. Basketball finalist, dominates at Dominican High
"I've coached hundreds of guys," Knights head coach Steve Showalter said. "He's one of the best for sure. His desire to win is unmatched, and he does whatever he can to influence the game."
Aaron's dad has been working with him since he was 5 years old. He's also an assistant on the staff.
"I try to help him overall," Aaron Jr. explained. "Just because he has a good game doesn't mean somebody isn’t out there doing a little bit more. So he understands that you still have to put in your work."
