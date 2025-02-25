Aaron Womack III named Mr. Basketball finalist, shines as Dominican High School star

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — Aaron Womack III is the next standout basketball star at Dominican High School. He's one of the six finalists for Mr. Basketball in the state of Wisconsin.

“It feels good to me,” Aaron beamed. “It shows all of the hard work that I put in. I’m up there with a lot of the great players in Wisconsin. It’s important to me.”

TMJ4

Womack has been a starter on varsity since his freshman year. As a senior, he averages 30 points a game.

Watch: Aaron Womack III named Mr. Basketball finalist, dominates at Dominican High

Aaron Womack is now on everyone's radar, set to break Dominican scoring record

"I've coached hundreds of guys," Knights head coach Steve Showalter said. "He's one of the best for sure. His desire to win is unmatched, and he does whatever he can to influence the game."

Aaron's dad has been working with him since he was 5 years old. He's also an assistant on the staff.

Submitted

"I try to help him overall," Aaron Jr. explained. "Just because he has a good game doesn't mean somebody isn’t out there doing a little bit more. So he understands that you still have to put in your work."

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip