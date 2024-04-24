Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association considers name, image, likeness deals for high school students

"Once the toothpaste is out of the bottle, you're not going back," says Tim Gotzler, a high school athletics coach.

TMJ4's Ben Jordan spoke to him about NIL deals that are exploding in college sports — that allow student athletes to make money off their name, image and likeness.

But it isn't just happening at the college level. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is expected to decide Wednesday morning on whether high school athletes can participate.

Ben has been digging into the story for a couple of days now, and quickly learned that it's a polarizing subject for parents of high schoolers. Some thing it could ruin a good thing by putting an "I" in team.

“As a parent, I don’t want to see it. I don’t know what it’s going to accomplish," said parent Ron Hedrick. "How are they going to monitor it also, that’s my question. Who’s going to be the police of it? And I haven’t heard anything."

Others see it as a potential reward for those who spend countless hours working to become an elite athlete.

“I just thought it could potentially benefit so many players in this state. A lot of high school coaches require or expect players to play AAU basketball, to train throughout the year," said Chari Nordgaard Knueppel, a parent. "And let me tell you, that’s expensive. So if NIL becomes available in Wisconsin, that could potentially help those student athletes and those families to pay for a lot of those expenses.”

Currently, 33 states allow high school athletes to make money off endorsements. If NIL deals are approved by the WIAA, there would be restrictions.

Athletes wouldn't be allowed to wear their school uniforms or logos of their conference while appearing in endorsements. They would not be allowed to promote things like gambling, alcohol or tobacco.

Profits could not be tied to their athletic performance and schools and businesses would not be allowed to compensate a player to recruit them to a particular school.

An NIL educator told Ben he things enforcement will be the most difficult aspect of these types of deals.

Hear that perspective and Ben's full report Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m.

