Parents, athletes, and coaches react to WIAA not passing NIL deal

WIAA membership voted down a NIL deal for high school athletes.

We talked to players, coaches as well as parents and as you can expect, the opinions vary.

"If a kid or an adult is the age of 18, I think that's maybe the first hurdle," Kettle Moraine golf parent Holly Hoffe said. "And then I would say, yeah, with a little bit more research, maybe some ordinance or some sort of a license or you know. Just some structure."

Parent Holly Hoffe's opinion is mixed, but for most high school athletes like Charlie Coons, they want something for their efforts.

"Well, I mean, I see no problem with it," Menomonee Falls junior golfer Charlie Coons said. "I don't get why a teenager can't be making money if they're really good at sports or anything like that. I don't see an issue in that."

Then there are basketball and golf coaches like Dan Wandrey, wary of the pitfalls.

"I think there's gotta still be a little innocence left in high school and leaving it," Brookfield Central Boys Golf and Boys Basketball Head coach Dan Wandrey said. "You know, you're playing for your community school. Or playing for the local school and I think kind of just staying with, being with the pride in your school and your community. I think that should be, kind of where it ends. I don't think there should really be a financial incentive for kids in regards to that."

As you can tell, opinions vary all over the board. This isn't the last time you've heard of this issue.