Wear a jersey on Friday to honor Jackson Sparks, 8, killed in Waukesha Christmas parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The public is encouraged to wear a baseball jersey this Friday to honor Jackson Sparks, 8, one of six people killed when a man sped his car into the crowd at the Waukesha Christmas parade last week.

"Jersey's for Jackson" appears to have been started by a Facebook post by Todd Ahrens, calling on kids to wear their jersey to school on Friday.

The movement seems to be snowballing. Schools are also now encouraging students and staff to wear baseball jerseys to school on Friday.

@DougRussell @FallsSchools is ALL IN to honor Jackson Sparks on Friday by asking students and staff to wear a baseball jersey to school on Friday! https://t.co/AwchaClZQF — Falls Schools (@FallsSchools) November 30, 2021

Milwaukee Brewers' play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson also said he will be joining in on the movement.

I’ll be wearing my baseball jersey Friday. Join me!#WaukeshaStrong https://t.co/gVZmUILU6h — Brian Anderson (@BAndersonPxP) November 30, 2021

Sparks was a part of the Waukesha Blazers Baseball Club.

“The outreach from the baseball community, honestly from all over the country, has been moving beyond words," said Jeff Rogers, President of the Blazers Baseball Club. “The Blazers are family and losing Jackson has been devastating. Out of this terrible and unimaginable time, we look for some good to shine through. Jackson was an energetic and caring young boy who loved baseball and has captured the hearts of our nation. As a club, we hope to build a lasting legacy to honor him and bring families together to help children to learn and grow through baseball.”

The Waukesha Blazers are offering a special Blazers t-shirt to support efforts to create a space where the community can heal, remember, and celebrate Sparks. They can be purchased here.

“Jackson Sparks will always be a Blazer and will never be forgotten”, said Rogers. “Our hearts are broken, and we continue to hold the Sparks Family and all those affected by this tragedy in our prayers”.

Funeral services have been scheduled for Sparks. Visitation will be on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Brooklife Church, located in Mukwonago, according to Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Homes. Funeral services are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

A private family burial will be held on Friday.

"Our sweet little boy is now under the care of Jesus," Jackson's obituary says. "Jackson loved baseball and played for the Waukesha Blazers. When not playing baseball, or slam-dunking basketballs throughout the house, Jackson enjoyed fishing, catching frogs, and playing with his brother Tucker and his dog Qi’ra."

Children are encouraged to wear baseball jerseys to the service in honor of Sparks. His teammates will also be wearing their baseball jerseys to celebrate his life and love of baseball.

In lieu of flowers, Sparks' family asks that memorials be directed to The Waukesha Blazers Memorial Fund.

