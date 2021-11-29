Watch
Funeral services scheduled for Jackson Sparks, 8, killed in Waukesha Christmas parade

8-year-old Jackson Sparks passed away from injuries suffered in Sunday's Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.
Jackson Sparks
Posted at 10:16 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 11:27:12-05

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Funeral services have been scheduled for Jackson Sparks, 8, one of six people killed when a man sped his car into the crowd at the Waukesha Christmas parade last week.

Visitation for Jackson will be held on Thursday, December 2 at 4 p.m. at the Brooklife Church, located in Mukwonago, according to Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Homes. Funeral services are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

A private family burial will be held on Friday.

"Our sweet little boy is now under the care of Jesus," Jackson's obituary says. "Jackson loved baseball and played for the Waukesha Blazers. When not playing baseball, or slam-dunking basketballs throughout the house, Jackson enjoyed fishing, catching frogs, and playing with his brother Tucker and his dog Qi’ra."

Children are encouraged to wear baseball jerseys to the service in honor of Jackson.

In lieu of flowers, Jackson's family asks that memorials be directed to The Waukesha Blazers Memorial Fund.

