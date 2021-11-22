How to help victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy

WAUKESHA — A community fundraising initiative has begun to help the victims and their families of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

The Waukesha County Community Foundation and the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County have partnered to create the "United for Waukesha Community Fund."

The money raised will help the families impacted by Sunday evening's horrific events. Click here to donate.

Around 4:30 p.m. a car drove through the annual downtown Christmas parade killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others. Both adults and children were among the victims. Police said that they have a person of interest in custody.

A vigil has also been scheduled for 5 p.m. at Cutler Park in downtown Waukesha.

