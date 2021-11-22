Vigil planned for victims of Waukesha parade tragedy

WAUKESHA — A vigil is being planned in downtown Waukesha for the victims of the Christmas parade tragedy.

On Sunday evening, a car drove through a crowd at the Waukesha Christmas parade. According to police, at least five people are dead and more than 40 are injured. Videos show the car recklessly driving through the crowd people injuring children and adults. Police do have a suspect in custody.

According to a Facebook event, the vigil is being planned for 5 p.m. near Cutler Park which is close to downtown Waukesha. It is hosted by the Association of Waukesha Congregations, The Brookfield - Elm Grove Interfaith Network (BEGIN), and The Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee.

More information about the vigil can be found here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip