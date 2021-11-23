Watch
'Waukesha Strong' shirts sold by local store to raise money for victims and families

Moose My Shirt
Waukesha Strong
Posted at 10:56 AM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 11:56:55-05

WAUKESHA — A Waukesha clothing store, Moose My Shirt, has created a 'Waukesha Strong' shirt. Part of the proceeds will go to the United for Waukesha Fund.

The shirts feature hands raised in the air holding a heart. A cursive 'Waukesha Strong' goes across the chest.

Another design shows an outline of Wisconsin with a heart where Waukesha is. It also says 'Waukesha Strong'.

As of the publication of this artice, $759.56 has been raised for the fund with the sale of these shirts. You can buy the shirts and see the total amount donated by clicking here.

There are also 'Waukesha Strong' stickers.

TMJ4 has partnered with the United for Waukesha Fund to help raise money.

