Waukesha County Sheriff's Department selling K9 stuffed animals to raise money for victims

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is selling K9 stuffed animals and 100 percent of the sales are being donated to the United for Waukesha Community Fund.

Each dog is $20 and can be bought at the department with cash. The Sheriff's Department said hopefully it will have the ability to accept credit cards within a few days. You can buy one from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 515 W. Moreland Blvd. door #8.

The United for Waukesha Community fund has raised over $860,000 as of the time this article was published. All that money will be donated to the victims and their families of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

You can also buy 'Waukesha Strong' shirts and stickers. Proceeds from those sales go to the community fund as well.

