How to watch the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade live on TMJ4

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The 2022 Waukesha Christmas parade is quickly approaching and we have all the details on how and where to watch it!

The parade is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4 beginning at 4 p.m. TMJ4 News is proud to be the television sponsor of the parade for the first time in history. We will be streaming the parade in its entirety, both on-air and online for those who don't feel comfortable going in person or want to watch from afar.

Where to watch:

TMJ4 News will broadcast the parade live on TV beginning at 4 p.m.

In addition to the live broadcast on television, TMJ4 will also stream the parade live on TMJ4.com, the TMJ4 News app, and on smart TV apps like Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

You can also watch the full program on the TMJ4 YouTube page and Facebook page.

TMJ4 will also re-air the parade on Christmas Day, December 25, from 2:30pm - 4pm.

What to expect from the 2022 Waukesha Christmas parade:

2022 parade theme

The theme for this year's Waukesha Christmas Parade is Peace on Earth. It comes as the city continues to recover from the tragic parade in 2021 that left six people dead and dozens injured.

The victims who died:

Jackson Spark, 6

Jane Kulich, 52

Tamara Durand, 52

LeAnna Owen, 71

Ginny Sorenson, 79

Bill Hospel, 81

Waukesha Christmas Parade lineup:

The City of Waukesha released its preliminary lineup for the parade earlier this month. The main sponsor of this year's Christmas Parade is Ascension Wisconsin Hospitals, which opened a neighborhood emergency department and hospital in Waukesha shortly before the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

That hospital treated some of the people who were injured in the attack.

Check out this year's parade lineup:

2022 Parade Grand Marshal:

This year's Grand Marshal will lead the parade. Ascension Wisconsin named this year's Grand Marshal as "All First Responders."

The City of Waukesha said a banner for the first responders will go in front of Fire Chief Steve Howard, Police Chief Dan Thompson, and Mayor Shawn Reilly. The three will represent the first responders.

Ascension Hospital Grand Marshal banner for the 2022 Waukesha Christmas parade.

