Waukesha Christmas Parade 2022 lineup released

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The City of Waukesha released on Thursday the preliminary lineup for the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade.

TMJ4 News is proud to be the television sponsor of the parade for the first time in history. TMJ4 News viewers will be able to watch the entire parade from their television screens this year - as well as livestream wherever you prefer (such as Roku, Apple, Amazon devices).

The parade is scheduled to be on Sunday, Dec. 4, and will begin at 4 p.m.

The main sponsor of this year's Christmas Parade is Ascension Wisconsin Hospitals, which opened a neighborhood emergency department and hospital in Waukesha last year, about a month before the tragedy happened. The staff treated some of the people who were injured.

A portion of proceeds from the parade will be donated to local community organizations.

The Waukesha Christmas parade is also looking for volunteers for this year's parade. Learn more about that here.

Check out the parade's lineup below:

