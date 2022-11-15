Waukesha Christmas Parade seeking volunteers for Dec. 4 parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha Christmas parade is looking for volunteers for this year's parade.

The parade will be on Sunday, Dec. 4, and will begin at 4 p.m.

The City says they need the community's help running the event. Tasks will include parade preparation, setting up, crowd management, passing out candy, and more.

Current available slots include:



Parade Prep

Set Up Elves (first shift)

Crowd Management Elves

Banner Buddy Elves

Special Forces Elves (second shift)

Parade Judge (float design)

Parade Judge (performance)

To find out how to sign up and view available slots and their descriptions, visit the Waukesha Christmas Parade website.

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly previously shared staffing has always been an issue due to deer hunting season and the holiday. He said several people from public works to police and fire were out of town when tragedy struck last year. The changes come as Waukesha still tries to move past last year's parade attack that killed six people and injured dozens of others.

Modular Vehicle Barriers which are designed to help protect crowds from traffic were purchased to increase safety at the parade.

City of Waukesha Beyond the new technology, city officials also changed the parade route, making it a closed perimeter-based route.

"We do need more public works people to set them up and take them down," Reilly stated. "We didn't want to be stretched thin in any regards."

The Theme for the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade is Peace on Earth. TMJ4 is excited to broadcast the parade and celebrate this theme. We will have the parade on our streaming devices and online.

A portion of proceeds from the parade will be donated to local community organizations. Ascension Wisconsin Hospitals has signed on as the Presenting Sponsor for the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade. More details on this year’s parade and a list of other sponsors that have joined us can be found on the Waukesha Works website.

