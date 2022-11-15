'All First Responders' named Grand Marshal of 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Ascension is naming "All First Responders" as the Grand Marshal of this year's Waukesha Christmas Parade.

This year's parade will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m.

Waukesha officials say a banner for the first responders will go directly in front of Fire Chief Steve Howard, Police Chief Dan Thompson, and Mayor Shawn Reilly. The three will represent the first responders. The Grand Marshal is a ceremonial position that leads a parade, according to the U.S. Military Veteran's Parade Association.

The City of Waukesha plans to remember the victims of the parade attack with a ceremony next Monday, Nov. 21. It will be held at the Les Paul Performance Center in Cutler Park beginning at 4:39 p.m.

Afterward, Mayor Reilly asks everyone to light their homes and businesses with blue lights as a show of unity and support for the victims.

The City of Waukesha Chamber of Commerce is still looking for volunteers for this year's parade. They will need the community's help with various tasks. This includes parade prepping, setting up, crowd management, holding banners, passing out candy, picking up trash, and more.

To find out how to sign up and view available slots, visit the Waukesha Christmas Parade website.

The City of Waukesha Chamber of Commerce and TMJ4 News have partnered together and will broadcast this year’s Christmas Parade.

We understand that people in the community and performers from the parade may still be recovering in a variety of ways following the tragic events of the 2021 Christmas Parade. Hopefully, this year's parade and TMJ4's broadcast can help people heal and enjoy the joys of Christmas and Waukesha's parade once again.

The Theme for the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade is Peace on Earth. TMJ4 is excited to broadcast the parade and celebrate this theme. We will have the parade on our streaming devices and online.

A portion of the proceeds from the parade will be donated to local community organizations. Ascension Wisconsin Hospitals has signed on as the Presenting Sponsor for the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade.

More details on this year’s parade and a list of other sponsors that have joined with us can be found on www.waukeshaworks.com.

