Memorable moments from the 2022 Waukesha Christmas parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade has officially kicked off! TMJ4 is proud to be broadcasting the entire parade live on TV and wherever you stream.

The TMJ4 News digital team is compiling some of the special moments broadcast during the special and between our field crews, parade participants and attendees.

Special moments from 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies got down with a #TikTokChallenge:

The Dancing Grannies are marching in the 2022 Waukesha Christmas parade:

'I'm on TV!' Niz checks in with younger attendees of Waukesha parade:

Waukesha Blazers march in the parade (Jackson Sparks' baseball team):

Santa stops by Waukesha Christmas parade:

