Chat with the Brewers manager and a player, raise money for Waukesha parade victims

WAUKESHA — The Milwaukee Brewers are hosting a fundraiser for the victims and families of those effected by the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

You can sit down for one-on-one conversations with pitcher Freddy Peralta, manager Craig Counsell, or President of Baseball Operations David Stearns over a cup of coffee to talk baseball and anything else you'd like. These chats will be at The Back Room at Colectivo at 2211 N Prospect Ave. The event goes from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

It's free to have a conversations but donations are strongly encouraged. All the money will be donated to the new United for Waukesha Community Fund.

In addition, for each car that comes through the new Magic of Lights holiday show at American Family Field from Wednesday to Friday, the Brewers Community Fund will make a $10 donation. American Family Insurance will match each donation.

