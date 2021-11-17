New holiday light display at American Family Field

MILWAUKEE — Something bright is being built at American Family Field.

Normally, there wouldn't be much happening at the ballpark during the winter. However, this year, it's home to the newest light show in Milwaukee.

The Magic of Light show will be on display at AmFam Field from Nov. 24 to Jan 2.

The displays range from eight feet to 60 feet tall. It took more than 100,000 light bulbs to build. Magic of Lights isn't inside the stadium. Instead, it is a 1.25-mile course that goes through the parking lot.

"We also take a lot of time to prepare the flow of the course, telling the story of the holidays, mixing in different things that are iconic the venue itself, or the city that we're in even down to the color of the bulbs that we use," Brian Sharenow, the director of operations at Magic of Lights, said.

Milwaukee isn't the only city to have this show. Magic of Lights is just five years old, but already operates in 20 cities across North America.

"Ours is different for the attention to detail that we put into it," Sharenow said.

Once you drive the course, there will be a Christmas village for everyone to enjoy. The village will have a 65 foot tall Christmas tree, kids can take photos with Santa, and there will be an ice skating rink right outside the team store at AmFam Field.

What's more, for every ticket bought, American Family Insurance will donate $1 to the Boys and Girls Club of Wisconsin up to $25,000.

The holiday light show is open every day from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting Nov. 24. It costs about $32 per car. You don't pay per individual inside the car.

This is a cashless event. You either need to purchase tickets online prior to arriving or scan a QR code once you arrive to purchase online tickets.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip