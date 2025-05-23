WATCH: TMJ4 and the Medical College of Wisconsin present 'Voices for Justice'

MILWAUKEE — In the United States, firearm-related injury is one of the leading causes of death among young people.

TMJ4 News is partnering with the Medical College of Wisconsin to bring you Voices for Justice — a thought-provoking broadcast that brings attention to the urgent need for violence prevention, equity, and community-driven solutions.

In this powerful hour-long primetime special, grieving families sit down with law enforcement and the district attorney about the unresolved murders of their loved ones, seeking answers and transparency.

Through emotional testimonies, the special explores the complexities of unsolved cases and the enduring impact on the community.

Viewers will witness both the pain of loss and the relentless hope for justice in a system often shrouded in uncertainty.

At the Medical College of Wisconsin, preventing violence is a critical public health priority through their Comprehensive Injury Center.

