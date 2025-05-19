MILWAUKEE — Inside a quiet lot on Milwaukee’s north side, flowers are beginning to grow between wooden planters and colorful signs made by children. But this peaceful garden wasn’t always here. It was planted in pain — and watered by purpose.

This is where Scott “Scooter” Schmidt’s life ended—but his sister made sure it wasn’t where his story stopped.

TMJ4 Susan Schmidt created a peace garden and youth foundation to honor her brother Scooter’s life and keep his spirit alive.



Scooter was known around Water Street as a “gentle giant.” He was always helping someone — fixing things, making people laugh, and showing up to parades on rollerblades just to hand out candy.

“He reminded me of a sunflower,” said his sister, Susan Schmidt. “Just a free spirit. He’d be in the St. Patrick’s Day parade on rollerblades handing out candy.”

But on May 26, 2005, nearly 20 years ago, that light was taken away.

TMJ4 Scott “Scooter” Schmidt

Scooter was shot inside his home. Susan rushed to the hospital, hoping for good news. But it never came.

“My mom and dad just fell to the floor,” she said. “It was the worst day of my life.”

Detectives questioned neighbors. Some people saw what happened. But there wasn’t enough evidence. The case went cold.

“I didn’t want to stay angry,” Susan said. “That’s not who I am. And that’s not who my brother was.”Instead of giving in to grief, Susan started planting.

TMJ4 Susan Schmidt

She turned a nearby vacant lot—just blocks from where Scooter was killed—into a peace garden. From that soil, The Scooter Foundation was born: a nonprofit that helps kids stay away from violence and believe in themselves.

WATCH: Voices for Justice: Scooter Schmidt's sister turns grief into garden after his 2005 murder

“They just need somebody to tell them that they’re loved. That they matter,” Susan said. “And they just don’t get enough of it.”

The foundation hosts monthly outings for local youth — everything from nature hikes to team-building activities. Susan said she was once afraid to come back to this area. But now, she feels connected to it — and to the kids who remind her so much of her brother.

The Scooter Foundation The Scooter Foundation

“If everybody did their little bit, we could make a difference,” she said. “The kids deserve that.”

Scooter’s ashes are buried in the garden. His spirit lives on in every flower, every smile, and every act of kindness done in his name.

“This is my justice,” Susan said, standing among the garden. “This garden, this work —it ensures Scooter lives forever.”

The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed the case is still open. They’re asking anyone with information about Scooter Schmidt’s death to come forward.

While the justice seems dim, Susan Schmidt is growing something even stronger than sorrow — hope.

Milwaukee Police are still actively investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

