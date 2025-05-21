A mother’s grief doesn’t expire. For Nora Sheridan, it sharpens with time. Her son, Rainier Sheridan, was shot and killed inside their home near 64th and Congress on February 16, 2017. More than eight years later, the case remains unsolved — and the silence surrounding his death has only made Nora’s voice louder.

“The plea, grant me justice against my adversary," Nora said, quoting scripture that guides her pursuit.

Rainier was 36 years old. A father of two young boys. A man just beginning to turn a corner in his life. He had landed a solid job and was named Employee of the Month twice — signs of promise that made the tragedy even harder to understand.

“He was a momma’s boy. He loved his mother,” Nora recalled, seated in her living room surrounded by framed memories. “I was really impressed to see how he became a man — loving, caring, and especially about his kids.”

But on that February day, everything changed. While Nora was at work, police called. Rainier had been shot three times in the back. He died shortly after at the hospital.

Before he passed, Rainier dialed 911 — a call his mother believes holds critical clues.

Voices for Justice: Years after her son's murder, Nora Sheridan still wants answers

“The other thing that’s disturbing to me is they won’t give me the transcript of when he called 911,” she said. Despite multiple requests — including ours — Milwaukee Police have not released the 911 recording or transcript. For Nora, this is just one of several gaps in the investigation. She said details have shifted over the years.

“They say they found him in the living room, then they said they found him in my bedroom — I don’t know which is true,” she said.

She remembers scuff marks on the front door. Broken furniture. Surveillance footage that mysteriously cut off. And yet, no arrest. No answers.

Still, Nora refuses to leave the home where Rainier took his last breath. To her, it’s sacred ground — not just a crime scene.

“You never get over grief,” she said. “You never get over someone you carried all those years, and someone comes in, violates your home, and takes your loved one away from you.”

In the years since the shooting, Nora has taken on the role of investigator, archivist, and advocate. Her walls are lined not just with pictures, but with prayer — scripture, notes, and reminders that justice is a journey, not just a verdict.

She remembers the tears of Rainier’s eldest son — a moment she’ll never forget.

“If they would have saw how his oldest son cried like a baby because he knew he was not going to be able to talk to his dad again…” she said, trailing off. “Justice will prevail for him. God won’t let his death go in vain.” Rainier’s family continues to ask anyone with information to step forward. The case remains open.

If you know anything about the murder of Rainier Sheridan, you’re urged to contact Milwaukee Police or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS. Your tip can remain anonymous.

Rainier deserves answers. Nora deserves peace.

