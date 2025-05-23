Voices for Justice: Local trauma therapist shares insight into journey of grief

MILWAUKEE — A healing space in Milwaukee is providing crucial support for those dealing with trauma and loss. WellSpace MKE, at 58th and Burleigh and accessible by bus line, offers a sanctuary where you will find trauma therapist, Simmone Kilgore.

Kilgore explained that trauma can take many forms.

"Trauma can be one traumatic incident like the loss of a loved one. Or it can be complex, like multiple losses," Kilgore said.

Early in her career, Kilgore worked with what was then the city's Office of Violence Prevention, responding directly to scenes of tragedy.

Susan Kim Simmone sees patients at Wellspace MKE at 5800 W. Burleigh St.

"We were called directly to the scene," Kilgore said.

Her role was to provide support for grieving loved ones during their most vulnerable moments.

"They are in shock and in disbelief. And they're fearful and they're angry. It's so many emotions happening at one time," Kilgore said.

Through years of experience working with families suffering loss, Kilgore has developed a deep understanding of how to provide meaningful support.

"This is a journey. And it's horrific. But they don't necessarily need to hear me. So as a trauma therapist, you have to do a lot just to be attentively present, so people feel seen," Kilgore said.

While each person's response to trauma is unique, Kilgore notes there are common patterns in how trauma affects people.

"Trauma effects you in your system, neurobiology, how you see the world, how you think the world sees you," Kilgore said.

The absence of closure can be particularly damaging to those experiencing trauma.

"Not having the answers or closure causes a sense of hyper-vigilance — a belief that I'm never safe. My loved ones aren't safe. Somebody in the community knows what happened," Kilgore said.

Kilgore explained that without answers, trusting institutions can become difficult for those experiencing trauma.

"It's not to say they aren't doing the best they can with the resources that they have, but a lack of justice for families causes them to have these moral issues within themselves, like did I do enough to protect that loved one," Kilgore said.

Her message to families dealing with loss is compassionate and clear.

"Most times, there's nothing that you could have done and nothing that you've done wrong. And so if I could share anything with families, it would be that," Kilgore said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

