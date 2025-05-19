Voices for justice: Family of Cameron Smith still fighting for justice after deadly shooting

MILWAUKEE — MILWAUKEE — The sound of passing cars and the buzz of traffic still linger at the gas station on Fond du Lac and Hampton. But for one Milwaukee family, this corner now holds the deepest kind of pain.

It’s where 29-year-old Cameron Smith was shot and killed.

Surveillance video shows a man walking up behind Cameron while he sat in his car. That man opened fire, shooting several times. He claimed self-defense—and was released. But Cameron's father believes this wasn’t self-defense at all.

“This is something I wouldn’t wish on any parent,” said Kevin Nathaniels, Cameron’s father. “He was fun-loving, kept a smile, and losing him just hurt so much.”

Cameron was more than just a victim. He was a father, a friend, and a man who had recently found a deep love for fixing cars. He often shared videos of himself helping others with their vehicles—many times at no cost.

TMJ4 The Murder of Cameron Smith Surveliance



“He was a hands-on kind of guy,” Kevin said. “Anything he could learn about working on a vehicle, he did.” Cameron’s father brought us back to the gas station where his son took his final breath. He retraced each step, describing what he believes happened that night.

“Jakari A. Colbert—the perpetrator—was walking right along here with a gun in his right hand,” Kevin explained. “My son came from this direction, drove in, and passed Jakari on the sidewalk. Jakari lifted his arm and started shooting—through the back glass, the side glass…”

Despite being shot multiple times, Cameron somehow got out of the car and rushed toward the shooter. The two struggled inside the station.

TMJ4 Kevin Nathaniels, Cameron’s father.

“Once he got in there, he grabbed him, started wrestling, trying to get the gun out of his hand,” his father recalled.

What stood out the most to TMJ4 reporter Gideon Verdin was one heartbreaking detail: Cameron was shot in the back.

TMJ4 Cameron was killed at the CITGO gas station on Fond du Lac and Hampton

“Yeah,” Kevin nodded. “Shot more than three times—including in the back of the head. That clearly shows he was ambushed — and murdered.”

The pain is still fresh. Even Cameron’s 8-year-old nephew, Kevin Hill-Nathaniels, feels the weight of the loss.

“I miss him a lot. I miss him so much,” the boy said through tears. “I don’t even like to stand over here, ‘cause I know that’s the spot where he got — deceased. Just a loving person. And I miss him.”

TMJ4 Cameron’s 8-year-old nephew, Kevin Hill-Nathaniels

Cameron was a father of three little girls. He was often photographed smiling proudly with his kids — a man who brought light into their lives.

TMJ4 Cameron Smith

“He’s still not at peace — and I’m not at peace—until we get some justice,” Kevin said.

When asked how it feels to know his son’s killer is still free, Kevin said it plainly:

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s like they’re killing him again.”

As Kevin holds Cameron’s photo, his family continues to grieve. But more than anything, they want answers. They want justice. If you know anything about what happened that night, Cameron’s family urges you to come forward.

tmj4 Cameron Smith's family



Milwaukee Police are still actively investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

