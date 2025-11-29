GRAFTON, Wis. — A major winter storm approaching Wisconsin is forcing small businesses to make difficult decisions just hours before Small Business Saturday, one of their most important sales days of the year.

READ ALSO | What to know ahead of the winter‑storm warning for all of SE Wisconsin this weekend

The storm is already disrupting travel plans and forcing schedule changes across the region, with many businesses choosing to close rather than risk employee safety.

At SweetTrio Chocolate in Grafton, owner Anette Righi Defendi is deciding whether to close on what would have been her first Small Business Saturday in the community.

"We don't want our staff to drive in any inclement weather. Safety comes first," Defendi said. "It's a bummer. It's our first season here. It's our first Small Business Saturday. We love this community."

TMJ4 News Anette Righi DeFendi

The storm has also forced the postponement of Grafton's Christmas Parade, which was scheduled to drive foot traffic to local businesses on Saturday.

"I kind of wanted to get out, even do a little shopping myself at some of the other downtown businesses in Grafton, but I just think it's going to be dead," Defendi said.

Watch: Grafton business, shoppers adjust 'Small Business Saturday' plans due to impending winter weather

Grafton business, shoppers adjust 'Small Business Saturday' plans

Shoppers are also adjusting their plans, with many moving up their weekend shopping to Friday before the snow arrives.

READ ALSO | Small business owners hope for holiday boost despite ongoing challenges

Taylor and Zach Brown from Fredonia were among those stocking up early at a busy Grafton shopping center.

"We got three dogs to feed, including a foster right now, so that's the main thing," Taylor said. "We definitely are staying in."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Taylor and Zach Brown

Walt Schilling of Port Washington was also preparing for the storm while getting his shopping done early.

"I got the snowblower ready to go and the shovels ready to go. Nothing that unusual. It's a Wisconsin Winter," Schilling said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Walt Schilling

The Grafton Chamber of Commerce tentatively rescheduled the village's Christmas parade for the following Saturday, December 6. Many businesses and shoppers will be eagerly waiting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip