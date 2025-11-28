Grafton Christmas parade postponed, tentatively moved to Dec. 6

VILLAGE OF GRAFTON, Wis. — The Village of Grafton has postponed its 2025 Christmas Parade, originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 29, according to the Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce (GACC).

In a Facebook post on Friday, the executive director of the chamber, Elizabeth Mueller, said they were informed by the Village of Grafton that it would not be able to host the parade on its original date.

The parade has been tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at 11 a.m. in downtown Grafton. Mueller asked all parade participants to confirm their availability for the new date via email at chamber@grafton-wi.org.

“Your continued support and flexibility are greatly appreciated as we work to ensure the parade remains a highlight of the holiday season,” Mueller wrote.

The Breakfast with Santa event will go on as planned.

