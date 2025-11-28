Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LIVE UPDATES: What to know ahead of the winter‑storm warning for all of SE Wisconsin this weekend

Milwaukee plow driver Andre Lewis is making sure he's prepped and ready to go, because on Thursday, most of Southeast Wisconsin will be dealing with a long and possibly heavy snow-filled day.
Storm Team 4 is monitoring an impactful and long-duration winter storm moving into Wisconsin Friday night. A winter storm warning has been issued for all of southern Wisconsin, effective early Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

Travel warning

Travel conditions will deteriorate throughout Saturday as ½- to 1-inch-per-hour snowfall rates lower visibility and snow accumulates on roadways.

If possible, completing travel today or early Saturday morning is encouraged. Postponing travel until Sunday is also recommended.

Live updates:

10:23 a.m. — The city of Kenosha has issued a snow emergency, in effect from noon Saturday, Nov. 29, until 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 1. Parking is prohibited on all city streets during a Snow Emergency.

