LIVE UPDATES: What to know ahead of the winter‑storm warning for all of SE Wisconsin this weekend

Storm Team 4 is monitoring an impactful and long-duration winter storm moving into Wisconsin Friday night. A winter storm warning has been issued for all of southern Wisconsin, effective early Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday.
Travel warning
Travel conditions will deteriorate throughout Saturday as ½- to 1-inch-per-hour snowfall rates lower visibility and snow accumulates on roadways.
If possible, completing travel today or early Saturday morning is encouraged. Postponing travel until Sunday is also recommended.
Live updates:
10:23 a.m. — The city of Kenosha has issued a snow emergency, in effect from noon Saturday, Nov. 29, until 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 1. Parking is prohibited on all city streets during a Snow Emergency.