Small business owners hope for holiday boost despite ongoing challenges

RACINE — Small business owners in downtown Racine are preparing for what they hope will be a successful holiday season, despite ongoing challenges for local stores as they compete with online retailers.

"We're working around the clock. We're dreaming about our work," said Michelle Schimian, owner of RG Natural Babies at 430 Main St.

For small business owners, their work is also their life, and the holiday season represents a crucial time for these businesses to shine.

"They have so much to offer that you don't actually know until you walk in the door," Schimian said about small businesses in downtown Racine.

Schimian's shop experienced a boost following the COVID-19 pandemic as people rallied to keep local businesses afloat. However, just a few years later, things have changed significantly.

"And I'm like, 'But I'm still here.' And less and less people are coming in," Schimian said.

Still, her shop is stocked for the holidays, offering gifts for babies and items for the whole family.

"My hope is that people will come and see the need for support for local businesses," Schimian said.

This hope comes after her discouraging holiday season in 2024.

"It was a huge disappointment," Schimian said. "We just didn't have the people coming in."

Just down the block, Dimple Navratil, owner of Dimple's Imports at 416 Main St., shares similar optimism despite the challenges.

"I'm really optimistic," said Navratil, who said she can depend on loyal customers.

However, it's taking extra effort for these small shops to compete with giants like Amazon. Both Schimian and Navratil are focusing on what sets them apart from online retailers.

"We try to keep unique stuff that people like to touch and feel before they buy, unlike online products," Navratil said.

Beyond their distinctive inventory, small businesses are also emphasizing their ability to offer a personalized experience and intentional customer service.

"I don't experience that when I go into big box stores like I used to," Schimian said.

Some shops are even cutting staff to reduce costs as they work to stay competitive.

"We have to adjust where we can," Navratil said.

These business owners hope their efforts will be rewarded this holiday season, even as winter weather moves in for Small Business Saturday.

"This is Wisconsin; a little snow doesn't scare people," Navratil said.

For Schimian and Navratil, who have owned their shops for more than 40 years combined, they continue to open their doors and encourage shoppers to give local businesses a chance during the crucial holiday shopping season.

