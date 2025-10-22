Data center tax proposal draws crowds to Port Washington meeting at new venue

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Port Washington's Common Council meeting drew another large crowd Tuesday night as the city considers creating a Tax Incremental District (TID) to fund infrastructure improvements for a proposed data center development.

Previous Coverage: City of Port Washington relocates upcoming public meetings to accommodate larger crowds

The meeting was moved to a larger venue to accommodate the crowd and address safety concerns after the previous meeting saw overflow attendance that left some residents unable to enter the council chambers.

Mike Beiermeister Tuesday's Port Washington Common Council meeting at a new venue

"I didn't even get into the council chambers, and I was there at six o'clock," said Scott Lone, a resident who opposed the proposal at the last meeting.

Previous Coverage: Power line proposal sparks Fredonia neighbors to reach out to TMJ4 as town passes resolution opposing them

The proposed TID would allow the city to use new tax revenue generated by the Vantage Data Center development to pay for water, sewer and electrical upgrades without using current residents' tax dollars.

Port Washington Common Council Packet Proposed TID #5

Lone expressed concerns about what he called a lack of transparency by the Common Council throughout the process.

"Every decision, especially those made by elected officials, creates circles that touch thousands of lives," Lone said. "Its impact will shape Port Washington and surrounding areas for generations."

Mike Beiermeister Scott Lone

Others who spoke Tuesday voiced environmental concerns about the project or concerns regarding power lines going through neighboring communities.

Previous Coverage: West Bend community organizes against power line project they fear will disrupt rural properties

While the city has no say over where the power line routes go, Mayor Ted Neitzke IV issued a proclamation and letter to the Public Service Commission regarding power lines at the meeting Tuesday, urging the commission to choose an alternative plan for the routes.

Watch: Data center tax proposal draws crowds to Port Washington meeting at new venue

Port Washington moves common council meetings

"The alternative route uses existing lines and infrastructure in our immediate region and preserves areas of our county that are relatively undisturbed by utilities," said Mayor Neitzke IV. "The preferred option as presented would be unsightly, disrupt preserved environmental corridors and impact dairy farms. The preferred route impacts some of the most pristine, rural areas of our county, and I do not want that area to be impacted."

Previous Coverage: TMJ4 gets reaction from Port Washington neighbors after sitting down with Vantage Data Centers president

That decision will ultimately be made by the PSC, which oversees energy projects and will review the American Transmission Company's proposal for routes.

However, supporters of the development emphasized the economic benefits it would bring to the region.

"We're very excited about the investment that we are bringing to Port Washington," one supporter said.

Those in favor highlighted job creation and the positive economic impact the data center would have on the area.

"It's a huge opportunity for us," said Scott Knocke, president of Sheet Metal Workers’ Local #18.

Port Washington officials approved a development agreement with the developers in August. Approving the TID would provide the financial framework for the data center to proceed without the city having to front the money for infrastructure improvements.

Previous Coverage: Port Washington approves $8 billion data center as residents raise power line concerns

Tuesday night, the Common Council held a first reading and public hearing on the proposed TID. No action was taken.

Both supporters and opponents acknowledged they simply want their voices heard in the process.

"I think the city council didn't expect the turnout that came at the last city council meeting, and heard loud and clear from the residents of Port Washington and surrounding communities that we need to be heard," Lone said.

A decision on the Tax Incremental District could come at the next Common Council meeting. The city will continue using Lepanto Banquet Center, Holiday Inn Express

350 E. Seven Hills Road, for the November 4 and November 18 meetings as well.

Learn More: https://www.portwashingtonwi.gov/our-city/boards-commissions-committees/common-council

This story was reported on-air by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip