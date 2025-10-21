City of Port Washington relocates upcoming public meetings to accommodate larger crowds

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — The City of Port Washington announced it is temporarily relocating upcoming Common Council meetings to a larger venue to "ensure a safe and accessible environment for all attendees."
The Common Council will meet at the Lepanto Banquet Center, Holiday Inn Express, 350 E. Seven Hills Road in Port Washington on Oct. 21, Nov. 4 and Nov. 18.
This change in meeting location was made due to the increasing number of public and media attending recent Common Council meetings, according to the City.
Meetings held at this location will be recorded and posted to YouTube the day after the meeting is held. There is no live streaming option at this location.
