Inside one of the most expensive homes for sale in Wisconsin: $4.9 million River Hills mansion

RIVER HILLS, Wis. — Take a look inside this $4.9 million mansion in the town of River Hills. It's one of the most expensive mansions listed in the local market.

The home is located at 9303 N Valley Hill Rd. in River Hills. The property encompasses 16 acres and the house is 16,000 square feet. The mansion has a private driveway, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a theater, pool, pool house, tennis/basketball court, a guest house, an 8-car garage, and an orchard.

TMJ4's James Groh

The home has been on the market for about a year and a half.

“We just did a price reduction of over a million dollars, so it was listed at almost $6 million and we just reduced it to just under $5 million," Julie Lessila, the listing agent said. She works with Realty Executives Integrity.

James Groh The basement is a kid wonderland with tons of games, a rock climbing wall, a television, and twin beds for sleepovers.

You won't find many houses quite like this in Southeastern Wisconsin. According to Zillow, there are roughly 40 homes currently listed in the region for more than $1 million. In all of Wisconsin, there are only about a dozen homes listed for more than $4 million.

“This house could attract a family. Currently, there’s a nice family here, and I think it’s perfect for it. I think it’s very homey and livable," Lessila said.

Every room of the house is gorgeous. The dining room could host more than a dozen people and has intricate paintings on the wall. The downstairs basement is part storage and part kids play area. There are two twin beds for sleepovers and a rock climbing wall. Upstairs is a secret doorway that leads to a spiral staircase that brings you to a loft.

The home office has a direct fiber optic cable connection for high-speed internet. There is also a mini-conference room there.

The master suite is huge. There are three closets, two bathrooms, a den, and the master bedroom.

James Groh The large dining room inside the River Hills home has murals on either side of the tables.

“Nothing like I’ve ever seen before," Lessila said.

Reporter James Groh has covered many homes in the area as part of the 'TMJ4 Cribs' series. This River Hills home is the most expensive one covered in the series at $4,950,000. The second most expensive home is Greenwald Manor in Mukwonago at $4,933,300.

Other notable homes include the Wisteria Castle in Watertown, another castle in Hartford, a tropical oasis in New Berlin, and a very colorful condo in Waukesha among many others.

