Hidden Gems: Lopez Bakery takes love for the Milwaukee Bucks to a tasty level

MILWAUKEE — Jorge and Cindy Lopez are taking their love for the Milwaukee Bucks to a whole and tasty level.

The couple are owners of Lopez Bakery & Restaurant and they wear their Bucks gear to cook and bake. I must admit that they were sporting Brook Lopez tees and were proud to share that he is number 11 and that they are located at 11 and Mitchell. 1100 W. Historic Mitchell to be exact.

Cindy Lopez went to the Pro Shop in the Deer District and bought every one on sight.

It really is a great show of support for the team, and another way they are loving the Bucks is with their menu. In honor of the Milwaukee Bucks, Lopez Bakery & Restaurant is making green tamales and conchas. I was in the kitchen or in the way, but it didn’t stop production. You can get them while they last and of course.

Go Bucks Go!

