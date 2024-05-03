Fans pack watch parties around the city for Bucks and Admirals playoff game Thursday night

MILWAUKEE — There were multiple watch parties throughout Milwaukee Thursday night to watch both the Bucks and Admirals in the playoffs.

The Bucks

Fans poured into the New Fashioned at Deer District for a Bucks watch party.

The Bucks traveled to Indianapolis to face the Pacers in an elimination game. The Pacers lead the first round series 3-2. If the Bucks win, the the two teams will play again on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard were still listed as injured and did not play in the crucial game 6.

The Admirals

Fans poured into Major Goolsbys to watch the Admirals take on the Texas Stars in the first game of the Central Division semifinals. It's the second year in a row the two teams have met in the playoffs.

The first two games will be played in Texas with the final three in Milwaukee.

The Admirals finished with 47 wins which was the second most in the American Hockey Leage (AHL). The team also went on a 19-game win streak which was the second longest in AHL history.

The next Admirals game is Saturday May 4 at 7 p.m.

