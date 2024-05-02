'The guys need a game': Admirals itching to get back on the ice

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals have waited 11 days to play, and head coach Karl Taylor can tell.

"The guys need a game, I need a game," Milwaukee Admirals head coach Karl Taylor said. "The group needs a game, obviously you can tell they’re a little rambunctious in the hallway here."

But now it's playoff time.

"You can always second-guess it, right? If we don’t play well, yeah it was too long. If we play great, no it was great. It’s all that hindsight type thing for us," Taylor said.

"It's the best time of the year, it’s the most fun you have playing hockey. If you’re fortunate enough to win you have friends for life. It’s truly just a fun time to play hockey and guys are just excited and ready to go," defenseman Kevin Gravel said.

The Admirals posted a franchise record 19-game winning streak, the second longest in American Hockey League history, but against Texas, it's about the brotherhood the Ads have created.

"Nobody wants to be that guy who lets his teammate down,” Gravel said. “And I think when you have that as a group - where you genuinely care for the person next to you and do anything you can to help him wins is when special things happen."

"Our 'D' is our strength, our defensemen,” Taylor said. “We have a lot of depth and strength in the back end," Taylor said. “Our forwards are young and sometimes that’s a really good thing. Sometimes it’s concerning.”

The Admirals chose to play the first two games of the opening 5 game series in Texas.

The first home game is at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Wednesday, May 8.

